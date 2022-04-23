Alejandro Amaya, left, and Lucas Vinyard, aUS Park Police officers, surrendered in Fairfax County, Virginia October 19, 2020. They are charged in the shooting death of Bijan Ghaisar. The unarmed Ghaisar died after being shot multiple times by the two Park Police officers on Nov. 17, 2017. Vinyard and Amaya face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges. (Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office)