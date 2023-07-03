FILE - North Carolina Rep. Darren Jackson, of Wake County, reacts after his Motion 12, the recall of H966 and H555 from the Senate, did not pass, Sept. 11, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Monday, July 3, 2023, that he has elevated Jackson to lead the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision & Parole Commission. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)