CHARLOTTE (AP) — Two juvenile robbery suspects were captured after crashing a car into an Amtrak train while trying to flee police, authorities said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers received a call just before 10 p.m. Friday about a robbery on Mont Carmel Lane.
Officers found the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver did not stop.
A vehicle pursuit ended when the car hit the train.
Amtrak officials said no one on the train was injured.
The two juveniles are charged with armed robbery, felony conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.