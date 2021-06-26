CORNELIUS (AP) — The search for a person who fell off a pontoon boat on a North Carolina lake and didn't resurface was expected to resume on Saturday.
Divers joined firefighters in searching for the person who went missing on Friday night, the Charlotte Observer reported.
Cornelius Fire Capt. EJ McCormick told WBTV that officials are asking visitors to avoid the area that they are searching.
“The problem we’re going to have today is it’s a nice weekend day with a lot of boat traffic," McCormick said.
Lake Norman is approximately 20 miles north of Charlotte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.