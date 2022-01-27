SALISBURY (AP) — Firefighters responding to a 911 call rescued a naked man found zip-tied and severely hurt in the trunk of his car at a North Carolina quarry, and a sheriff’s office charged three people in the incident.
News outlets report the 34-year-old victim was found by firefighters on Thursday at a quarry in northeast Cabarrus County. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the man suffered facial fractures, a broken sternum, a small brain bleed and lung issues. The sheriff's office said the victim tried to sell one of the assailants a gun and was robbed.
The sheriff's office said William Troy Wilson, 26, of Salisbury; Jackwlyn Nicole Corl, 33, of Rockwell; and Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 35, of Salisbury are charged with robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons, conspiracy to commit robbery with dangerous weapons and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Wilson and Corl each are jailed under $150,000 bond. Llewellyn was jailed on a total bond of $155,000 for also violating probation. It's not known if any of the suspects have attorneys.
