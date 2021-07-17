BESSEMER CITY (AP) — A North Carolina man with a long criminal record has been charged with murder and other counts after police say he was involved in a street-racing crash that killed a 6-year-old boy last month.
Donnie Ray Cobb, a 46-year-old from Cleveland County, was charged late Thursday with second-degree murder, reckless driving, speed competition, driving while impaired and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, The Charlotte Observer reported.
According to a N.C. Highway Patrol crash report, Cobb was driving about 100 mph outside Bessemer City the night of June 26 when his Audi collided with another car. It then crossed a median, hitting another vehicle head-on and killing Liam Lagunas of Monroe.
Authorities have said Lagunas was in a child protective seat and his father, who was driving, did nothing wrong.
Cobb has a history of speeding charges as well as criminal offenses ranging from DWI to felony larceny, the Observer reported.
He was recently released from the hospital and was being held in the Gaston County jail on a $1 million bond. A judge denied Cobb’s request for a bond reduction Friday.
Authorities are also expect to filed charges against the driver who was racing Cobb, Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce told the newspaper.
