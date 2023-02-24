Signs, signs everywhere are signs…..except Cedar Point.
According to event planners, every resident of Cedar Point is invited to the attend the 2023 Business Showcase on Feb. 25 at the Swansboro Rotary Civic Center.
However. Cedar Point residents won’t see any signs promoting this local event in municipality due an ordinance passed in 2019 which forbids the presence of showcase-type signage for events that do not physically take place in Cedar Point, according to Town Manager David M. Rief.
Signs and banners promoting the Swansboro event can be seen along roadways and businesses in Cape Carteret, Swansboro and Hubert.
The chamber’s annual event is also being advertised in the Tideland News, WSME FM-97.1 and on Curtis Media Group stations such as WSFL 106.5 FM, plus the chamber’s Facebook Page.
Door open at 10 a.m. and remain open until 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Eight area restaurants and caterers will be offering free samples from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Vendor space is still available. Call the chamber office for more details at 910-326-1174.
Here is an alphabetical list of this year’s participants:
2 The Core Home Inspection, Bamboo Asian House, Coastal Carolina Community College, Commercial Roofing, Community Lumber, Conserva Irrigation, Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, Dairy Queen, El Cerro Tacos, Friends of the Hammock and Bear Island, Friends of the Swansboro Library, Gaffer’s, GoMinis, H&R Block, HearingLife, Jacksonville / Onslow Crime Stoppers, JEM Bodywork, Jersey Mike’s, MacDaddy’s, Mandala Yoga Center, Marine Federal Credit Union, Mary Rawls Realty, Meggison Chiropractor, Molly Maid of the Crystal Coast, Moore’s Olde Tyme BBQ, Mrs. Vingerber’s Sweets, Navy Federal, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Pier 24 Realty, Rainbow of Greenville, Renewal by Anderson, Sanders Ford, ServePro of Carteret and East Onslow, Seaside Arts Council, Southern Coast Realty Group, Southern Touch Painting, Swansboro Area Heritage Center, Swansboro Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, Swansboro Dance Studio, Swansboro Food & Beverage, Swansboro Veterans Memorial, Tideland News, Town of Swansboro, Under Construction Safety, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, U.S. Lawns, Walmart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.