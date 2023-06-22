CRAVEN COUNTY — The Craven County's Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects in a burglary.
Law enforcement said it happened on Wilmar Road in northern Craven County during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 22, 2023.
The suspects were wearing masks and could be armed.
Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 636-6632 or (252) 633-5141.
