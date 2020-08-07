FILE - In this May 26, 2013, file photo, North Carolina head coach Mike Fox takes the field to accept the championship trophy following UNC's 4-1 win over Virginia Tech in an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball game in Durham, N.C. UNC announced Friday, Aug. 7 2020, that Fox would retire after 22 seasons at his alma mater that included seven trips to the College World Series. Longtime assistant Scott Forbes is taking over the program. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)