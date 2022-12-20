FILE - Law enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13, 2022. The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)