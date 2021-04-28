The North Carolina NAACP and clergy urge state attorney general Josh Stein to take over the investigation into the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. during a press conference at the Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Elizabeth City, N.C. The FBI’s Charlotte field office, which opened the civil rights investigation into Brown’s death, said in a statement that its agents planned to work closely with the Department of Justice “to determine whether federal laws were violated." (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)