CHARLOTTE (AP) — A 9-year-old was among three people shot and wounded at an apartment complex in North Carolina, police said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers responded to a call involving assault with a deadly weapon with injury around noon on Tuesday south of downtown Charlotte.
When officers arrived, they found three victims with gunshot wounds, including a 9-year-old victim, according to a news release. One victim’s injuries are serious and the other two victims, including the child, have injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said.
