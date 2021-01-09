Police in North Carolina say a man fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian.
News outlets report that the Greensboro Police Department says in a news release that a suspect struck and killed a pedestrian when he left Choppers Bar early Saturday morning. Police say he was driving a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe recklessly at the time and hit the woman as he was leaving the parking lot. He then fled the scene.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
