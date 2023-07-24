MOUNT OLIVE - Following a joint investigation by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, two men have been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine.
Earlier this month, both sheriff’s offices started receiving complaints from residents about potential narcotics distribution activities by Joshua Waters and Jonathan Frizzelle. After communication between the agencies, it was determined the men were utilizing a residence near the Lenoir-Wayne county line to distribute crystal methamphetamine. Narcotics investigators in both the LCSO and WCSO initiated a joint investigation.
The investigative efforts led to a traffic stop on N.C. 55 near Mount Olive on Saturday, where Waters and Frizzelle were confirmed as passengers of the vehicle. Five ounces of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun were seized during the traffic stop.
Frizzelle attempted to flee the traffic stop on foot, but he was located and arrested soon after by WCSO deputies. The suspects were arrested and received the following charges:
Waters was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Frizzelle was charged with one count of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of resisting a public officer, one out-of-state governor’s warrant
The men received secured bonds in Wayne County.
