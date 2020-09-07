ASHEVILLE (AP) — A shroud that had been covering a Confederate monument in downtown Asheville won't be replaced after wind tore it off.
The city of Asheville announced online the shroud on the Vance monument will not be replaced but scaffolding that had been holding it up will remain until a taskforce makes a decision on the monument’s future, TV station WLOS reported Sunday.
The city paid $18,500 to put up the shroud. The city has also been paying a $2,600 monthly scaffolding rental fee.
The first meeting of the task force was held Thursday. The 12-member group is expected to present recommendations in three months.
The monument honors Zebulon Vance, a Buncombe County native and North Carolina governor during the Civil War as well as a U.S. senator.
