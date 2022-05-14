FILE - Abortion-rights advocates, right, try to block anti-abortion signage during a rally at the state capitol in Lansing, Mich., May 2, 2022, in support of abortion rights after a draft of the Supreme Court opinion was leaked in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade. Voters in 32 states will cast ballots this year on state supreme court seats, as those races have become increasingly politicized over issues such as partisan gerrymandering and abortion, especially in states such as North Carolina and Michigan with narrow political divides. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)