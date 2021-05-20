CARY (AP) — Joe Biden's education secretary is coming to North Carolina to promote the president's proposal to offer free preschool to all 3- and 4-year-olds.
Secretary Miguel Cardona plans to tour a prekindergarten center on Thursday in Cary with Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen.
Cardona, Cohen, SAS founder Jim Goodnight and early-childhood education leaders will later participate in a roundtable discussion at the Bright Beginnings Child Development Center.
The American Families Plan that Biden has pitched to Congress would spend $200 billion toward the universal preschool goal. The plan in all would spend $1.8 trillion, covered by higher tax rates on the weathiest and other IRS enforcement changes.
Cardona was previously Connecticut's education commissioner.
