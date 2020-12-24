ATLANTA (AP) — Parts of the South were under a tornado watch as powerful storms whipped through Georgia, Alabama and other southern states.
A tornado watch covered parts of southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle early Thursday.
The same storm system would move into the Carolinas and parts of Virginia later Thursday, forecaster said. More than 4 million people in that region will be at an enhanced risk of severe storms Thursday, the national Storm Prediction Center said.
Damaging wind gusts are among the main threats in the storm system.
