CURRITUCK (AP) — A dog trapped inside a car that was flooded and upside down in a canal in North Carolina survived for 20 minutes before volunteer firefighters rescued it, officials said.
In a Facebook post, the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department said it received a call at 12:56 a.m. on Sunday about an overturned vehicle in a canal in Moyock. When firefighters arrived, they found a convertible sports car and the driver, who was out of the vehicle. The dog was said to be missing, according to the post.
The department said firefighters reported hearing a whimpering sound coming from the car. A towing company overturned the car to help the volunteers gain access. The dog was found under the dash floorboard, where the volunteers say there was an air pocket.
The dog suffered no apparent injuries, the department said. The driver was taken to jail while the N.C. State Highway Patrol investigates the incident.
