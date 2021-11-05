DURHAM (AP) — Two children were shot while sitting in the back seat of a vehicle in a Burger King drive-thru on Thursday night, the Durham County Sheriff's Office said.
The vehicle was struck by a bullet at the Burger King on U.S. Route 70, breaking a window and hitting two children in the back seat, the sheriff's office said in a news release Friday. The family fled and took the children to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, officials said.
Witnesses reported hearing shots nearby at the time that the vehicle was struck, but no suspects were seen, the sheriff's office said. The family is not believed to be the intended target.
