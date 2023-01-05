FILE - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster holds up a bill banning almost all abortions in the state after he signed it into law on Feb. 18, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The South Carolina ban on abortions after cardiac activity is no more after the latest legal challenge to the state’s 2021 law proved successful. The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, that the restrictions violate the state constitution’s right to privacy. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)