FILE - Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A North Carolina woman who brought her 14-year-old son into the U.S. Capitol during last year's riot was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, to three months imprisonment. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said she finds it “very hard to comprehend” why Virginia Marie Spencer and her husband took their child into the building during a violent insurrection. Spencer's husband, Christopher Raphael Spencer, also was arrested but has pleaded not guilty to riot-related charges.. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)