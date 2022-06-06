ELIZABETH CITY (AP) — A 17-year-old was shot to death in a North Carolina city, while a second juvenile was wounded, police said.
Elizabeth City police said its officers responded on Sunday to gunshots at around 8:30 p.m., news outlets reported. When the officers arrived, they were told that two 17-year-olds had arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
According to police, one of the juveniles died from his wounds. The second victim is expected to survive.
Police say they are conducting a homicide investigation and released no additional details. No suspects were reported to be in custody as of Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.