CHERRY POINT - The first East Coast operational F-35B Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter plane landed at Cherry Point Air Station.
The VMFA-542 joint strike fighter squadron will be one of the Marine Corps’ first East Coast operational F-35 Fighter squadrons.
The arrival of the aircraft marks the beginning of F-35 deliveries to MCAS Cherry Point. Base Command says there will be 6 squadrons across the base that will house 10 fighter jets each once all the planes arrive.
“It’s a great day and it’s an exciting time and I’ll tell you is with the reception of our first F35 today we’re changing combat power here on the East Coast as we replace our legacy aircraft the Hornet and the Harrier we’re being capable and more capable aircraft to the front lines now,” said F-35 pilot Maj. David Faerber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.