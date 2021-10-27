FILE - The emblem of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is shown on a podium in Vail, Colo., Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016, in Denver. A woman who was fired after asking to bring an oxygen tank to work to help her breathe will get $25,000 in a federal settlement. TriMark Foodcraft also agreed to train its staff on what qualifies as reasonable accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act under a two-year consent decree with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the agency said. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)