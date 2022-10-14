Tracey Howard, husband of Nicole Connors who was fatally shot on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, sits on the porch of his Raleigh, N.C., home on Friday, Oct. 14. On Thursday, a 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a middle-class Raleigh neighborhood, then fled toward a popular walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others in an attack that left the city reeling and authorities searching for a motive, police said. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)