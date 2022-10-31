RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina daycare owner has been charged with sexually assaulting a child, authorities said.
WNCN-TV reports that 58-year-old Malay Jindal, one of the owners of the Goddard School Raleigh, is accused of engaging in a sex act with a 5-year-old child in July.
During Jindal's first appearance in court on Friday, a prosecutor said that the child and the child's mother claim the child was touched inappropriately. Jindal's attorney told the judge that Jindal has denied the allegations.
In a statement, the Goddard School said it was made aware of the investigation over the summer.
It said the owners “immediately alerted parents and a follow-up was sent to parents alerting them of the charges when they were filed yesterday.”
The owners also told WNCN they are “fully cooperating with local authorities, the North Carolina State Licensor and Goddard Systems throughout the investigation.”
Jindal’s bond has been set at $2 million. His next court date is set for Nov. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.