A newspaper publisher says two of the paper's reporters were arrested during protests in Louisville after a grand jury's decision to not indict officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.
Daily Caller publisher Neil Patel says the two reporters were peacefully doing their jobs Wednesday night but police refused to release them.
Police on Thursday confirmed that Shelby Talcott was charged with failure to disperse and unlawful assembly and Jorge Ventura was charged with failure to disperse and violation of curfew. No further details were immediately released.
Cities around the country saw protesters take to the streets following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision.
