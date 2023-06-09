Two motorists were clocked traveling 75 mph on Swansboro Loop Road on June 3 and 4, according to Swansboro Police Chief Dwayne Taylor. The posted speed limit on the 3.2 mile stretch of the secondary state road is 45 mph. Swansboro Loop Road connects Belgrade-Swansboro Road with Main Street Extension and has several sub divisions that feed traffic into the roadway.
"We had been getting complaints from residents about the excessive speed along the Loop Road so we started increasing our presence on that road," said Taylor. Taylor said Swansboro residents who have traffic concerns should contact the SPD's non-emergency number by calling 910-326-5151. Residents who live in the county should call the Onslow County Sheriff's Office at 910-455-3113. Most roads outside the municipalities are maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation with traffic laws enforced by the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The SHP office in Jacksonville can be reached at 910-347-1751.
Nicholas Daniel Woolley, 18, of Hubert was cited by SPD Officer Kyle Shotwell on June 3, 2023 at 3:34 p.m. for speeding when he was clocked by RADAR traveling 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. Woolley was also cited for Reckless Driving to Endanger and Improper Equipment, according to court documents. Woolley is scheduled to appear in Onslow County District Court on Aug. 10, 2023.
Jesse Duncan Bales, 36, of Ponte Vedra, Fla., was cited by SPD Officer Zack Edwards on June 4, 2023 at 2:58 p.m. for speeding when he was clocked by RADAR traveling 75 mph in a 45 mph zone. Bales is scheduled to appear in Onslow County District Court on July. 18, 2023.
A 2019 NC DOT Annual Average Daily Traffic study found more than 2,700 vehicles traveled the Loop Road or as it's known by NC DOT--State Road 1444. Go to https://ncdot.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=964881960f0549de8c3583bf46ef5ed4 to see the data on all state roads.
