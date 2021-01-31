CHARLOTTE (AP) — Authorities have charged a North Carolina man with murder in the death of a man who was found after his vehicle hit a tree.
The investigation began Friday afternoon after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a report about an assault and found a man dead inside a wrecked sport utility vehicle.
The victim was later identified as 28-year-old Cedric Kirkland and his death was determined to be a homicide.
Authorities said Sunday that investigators identified and later found a vehicle of interest.
Further investigation led to the arrest of 24-year-old George Winston.
Winston is charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
