FILE - University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill students, faculty and family hold a candlelight vigil, Aug 30, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C., in honor of professor Zijie Yan, who was shot and killed on campus earlier that week. Two shooting 30 years apart at the University of North Carolina show how much has changed. Some alumni who remember a deadly shooting in 1995 now have children enrolled at their alma mater in Chapel Hill, where an associate professor was shot to death Aug. 28. In some ways, the era of campus shootings has come full circle though there have been vast changes in the way information spreads. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)