EDENTON — The Morehead City Marlins stepped out of Coastal Plain League play on Wednesday to face an old familiar team in the Edenton Steamers.
The Steamers exited the CPL for the Tidewater Summer League before this season. The Marlins got off to a great start on the road with three home runs in two and a half innings en route to a 7-0 lead before a monsoon hit Edenton and the game was suspended.
Joe Mason (Mount Olive) led the game off with a line-drive home run over the scoreboard in right field. Three batters later, Jack Harris (Newberry) continued his scorching-hot start to the season, mashing a two-run bomb onto the roof of the high school across the street from Historic Hicks Field.
The biggest hit of the game came from Justin Johnson (Lafayette) in the second inning, however. With the bases loaded, Johnson launched a grand slam right onto the aforementioned road, and the Marlins quickly led 7-0.
Cam Seguin (UMASS-Lowell) and Joe Barberio (Canisius) held the Steamers to no runs through two innings before lightning and rain called the game as the bottom of the third inning was about to begin.
On Tuesday, the Marlins (4-3) hosted the Wilmington Sharks (5-4) and took on the fun summer pseudonym “Fish Tacos.”
The Sharks’ Zack Budzik (UNC Greensboro) hit his second home run at Big Rock Stadium this year, a three-run shot in the top of the third inning, to give the Sharks a lead they wouldn’t lose all the way to a 4-3 victory.
“We’re just not hitting well enough right now,” coach Jesse Lancaster said on Tuesday. “We aren’t hitting well enough, and we’re not getting the hits when we need them.”
Logan Campbell (Charleston-West Virginia) got the start and took the loss, pitching 2 1/3 innings and giving up the three-run homer to Budzik. In his Marlin/Fish Taco debut, Johnathan Lavallee (Long Beach State) came in and gave the Marlins a great relief outing, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, and racking up five strikeouts.
“Lavallee was really good tonight,” Lancaster said. “He gave us a great chance to win, and we just weren’t able to get it done.”
The Fish Tacos drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning, when Harris came around to score on an RBI single from Caleb Morris (Pitt CC). The Fish Taco bats were held in check well by Shark pitching after that. They added single runs in the sixth and eighth innings off RBI singles from Conner VanCleave (Kansas) and Zack Miller (Catawba), respectively. Miller is a returning Marlin from 2019, and this was his 2021 debut.
The Fish Tacos left two men on in two different innings, including the eighth inning. The Sharks added their fourth run in the fifth off an RBI single from Kevin Gsell, and that proved to be the game winner.
The Sharks now have a 3-2 lead in the Golden Chumbucket series.
