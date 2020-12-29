CAMERON JOHNSON

Cameron Johnson captures two individual triumphs and was part of two relay wins versus J.H. Rose. (J.J. Smith photo)

WINTERVILLE — West Carteret split with J.H. Rose in a dual swim meet before the holiday break at the Aquaventure Aquatic Campus.

The Patriots outscored the Rampants 85-60 in the boys competition but fell 92-55 on the girls side.

Cameron Johnson helped account for four victories in the boys meet.

He took first in the 100-yard backstroke, as well as the 500-yard freestyle, timing in at 1-minute, 0.20 seconds in the former and 5:14.39 in the latter.

Johnson teamed with Braxton Morris, Cooper Law and Briggs Cloutier to give West a win in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:38.94, and teamed with Kai Taylor, Law and Cloutier in the 200-yard medley relay to provide the Patriots with a triumph in 1:49.66.

Chase Morrow, Colton Ellis, Law and Taylor timed in at 1:43.61 to claim second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Taylor, Morris and Cloutier accounted for the other wins on the boys side.

Taylor posted two victories, taking first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:10.25 and first in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:09.96.

Morris won the 100-yard freestyle in 57.83, and Cloutier captured the 200-yard individual medley in 2:10.63.

Morris was the runner-up in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:34.02, and Cloutier took second in the 100-yard butterfly in 55.85.

Morrow placed second in the 100-yard freestyle in 59.50, Ellis took the runner-up spot in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.12, and Lukas Taylor ended up second in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:15.44.

Law rounded out the top-three finishers in the 50-yard freestyle with a third-place time of 24.97.

West enjoyed five wins on the girls side.

Stella Higgs, Ryan Knowles, Kenley Riley and Ashlyn Lewis led the pack in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a 2:00.41 clocking.

Those four were responsible for the other four victories.

Higgs won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:18.39, Knowles took the 100-yard backstroke in 1:14.89, Riley dominated the 500-yard freestyle in 6:44.46, and Lewis was triumphant in the 50-yard freestyle in 27.72.

Those four also took the runner-up spot in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:08.19.

Chloe Avon, Megan Stoll, Ansley Jones, and Lewis earned a second-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:42.23.

Leilanie Torres Curet earned second place in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:44.65.

Higgs hit 30.22 on the watch to take third in the 50-yard freestyle, Riley was third in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:14.84, and Avon claimed third in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:43.12.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.