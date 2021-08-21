ATLANTIC BEACH — Croatan opened up the cross country season on a warm Wednesday afternoon at Fort Macon with two impressive wins over West Carteret.
The boys were two points away from a perfect score, putting up 17 to the Patriots’ 50. The girls’ score was a much closer with the Cougars producing 22 points to West’s 39.
“The boys had a great first race,” Croatan co-coach Andy Bulfer said. “Our athletes have worked hard this summer to get in shape. Our senior leadership is doing a great job of leading by example and creating a positive environment. It’s amazing the difference a few positive athletes can make.”
Senior Colten Rodriguez grabbed the win in 18 minutes, 42 seconds, followed by junior James Wallace in 19:10.
Matthew Quispe was the third runner to break 20 minutes with a 19:58 clocking. Fellow sophomore Trey Austin took fifth in 21:16.
Tyrese Cone placed sixth in 21:40, followed by Sean Manning in seventh in 22:09. Teammates Kenny Lombreglia in ninth in 23:40 and Ben Futral in 10th in 23:45 gave the Cougars eight runners in the top 10.
“Tyrese has been gone all summer, so we were happy to see him come back in good shape,” Bulfer said. “Sean and Kenny are new to cross country and did a great job in their first race on a hot day.”
The girls had a more competitive race with Croatan putting six runners in the top 10.
“I was very pleased with how all of our girls performed on their first race of the season,” Croatan co-coach Rico Quispe said. “Although it was a hot day, we’ve been training in the heat, so our athletes were physically prepared, and all of them finished strong. Our girls are looking very strong this season, and we will be able to compete with the best teams in the state.”
Navaya Zales took the top spot in 21:30. Fellow senior Avah Beikirch took third in 23:15. Junior Samantha Hall finished fourth in 24:40, and sophomore Cameran Ladd was sixth in 25:38. Emily Hayes took eighth in 26:06 on her 16th birthday.
Zenash Acevedo rounded out the top 10 in 26:26, and Audrey Kirkwood just missed out on a top-10 finish with a 26:30 clocking.
“Our freshman Zenash had a strong performance and is the future of the team, along with Kayla Hunt, Karly Futral and Eliana Dettle,” Quispe said.
West Carteret
Eliza Craig Parker was the runner-up in the girls race while finishing in 22:44. She was the 3A Coastal Conference champion last season and placed fourth in the region.
“Eliza Craig has a lot more competition this year than last year, and I think overall this is going to help make her a better runner,” West co-coach Shelton Mayo said. “Eliza Craig likes to have goals and something to work for, and I think this will give her some extra motivation to push herself even more.”
Sara Windsor gave the Patriots their next finisher in fifth in 25:10. Ansley Jones took seventh in 25:46, and Bella Counts was ninth in 26:15.
“Our ladies and gentlemen ran hard today in some tough conditions and finished the best that they could,” Mayo said. “We have a lot of work to do this season, but we got our first race finished today and everybody finished safely. The coaching staff will prepare them to run better and better each week.”
Hunter Guthrie gave West its lone finisher in the top seven in the boys race, hitting the line in 20:55 to take fourth.
“Hunter had a good race today,” West co-coach Larry Lewis said. “Last year, he paced off his teammates and had positive results. He is going to have to figure out how to go out and push hard on his own. He should get a better feel for that as we race each week.”
Carter Bass took eighth in 22:36.
Landon Gray placed 11th in 24:16, followed by Jack Snipes in 13th in 25:16, Ford Jenkins in 14th in 25:42, Seth Nelson in 15th in 26:06 and Chance McCubbin in 16th in 26:07.
“Last year was a long crazy year for cross country, and it just feels somewhat normal to race again in the heat and humidity,” Lewis said. “Today might not have been our day in terms of winning and losing, but we got to mix it up with someone besides ourselves. We have a lot of young runners who need all the racing experience they can get.”
