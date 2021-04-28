CARTERET COUNTY — County high school football coaches were in much agreement as they looked back on an unusual spring season and then looked ahead to a more traditional fall campaign.
Croatan’s Andrew Gurley, West Carteret’s Daniel Barrow and East Carteret’s B.J. Frazier were each pleased with their seasons as the county went a combined 18-8 overall and 14-3 in league play.
The Cougars (7-2) won their first outright conference title and went undefeated in conference play for the first time with a 6-0 run through the 1A/2A Coastal 8. The Patriots (5-3) went 4-1 in the 3A Coastal to finish as the runner-up. The Mariners (6-3) put up a 4-2 record in the Coastal 8 to finish third.
It’s the first time since Croatan started as a program in 1998 that each of the three county squads finished above .500 and only the fourth time all three have qualified for the postseason in the same year.
Each of the county coaches were grateful to have played a season that often looked in doubt during the pandemic, they plan on approaching an offseason differently that will last just four months instead of nine, and they’re excited about new conferences as realignment begins in the fall.
Here is a look ahead to the 2021 season:
Croatan
Coach Andrew Gurley just finished one of the best seasons in school history and is already excited about the next one.
His schedule is reason No. 1. The third-year coach has put together a humdinger of a slate.
The Cougars’ nonconference schedule will include Havelock, East Carteret, Pamlico, East Duplin and Beddingfield. Those five teams went a combined 27-13 this season with four of them finishing above .500.
“We got us a good one,” Gurley said of the schedule. “There is no rest for the weary. Those are five teams that can win their conferences. It worked out well.”
Croatan had a few tough games this season, losing 35-27 to Jacksonville, beating Southwest Onslow 24-21 in its game of the year as it defeated the Stallions for just the second time in program history, and also got by East Carteret 44-29.
Its five other wins, however, came by an average of 49.4 points, and Gurley feels like his team could have been more battle hardened when it fell 29-14 to a physical Washington club last week in the second round of the 2AA playoffs.
“I wish we could’ve learned more about our team in competitive games,” he said. “Maybe we weren’t tested enough. I don’t want that to happen again, so I want to play a tough nonconference schedule. We want to be tested when we go into conference play. We might be 0-5, but that is fine. We can still win a conference championship.”
The Cougars will lose plenty of talent from a team that rattled off seven straight wins at one point, including three-year starters in running back Colton Sullivan and quarterback Dustin Hayden. Sullivan ran for 948 yards and 15 touchdowns in nine games, while Hayden ran for 541 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Alex Barnes (624 yards, seven touchdowns) and Brayden Stephens (334 yards, five touchdowns) will return at running back, and those two will benefit greatly from an offensive line that returns every starter.
“That will be big,” Gurley said. “They were probably our least experienced group coming into the year, and now they will be one of the most experienced groups. It’s so much fun to listen to them communicate in practice, the way they work together. The are a good group.”
Gurley expects seven starters back on offense and five on defense.
For the first time in its history, Croatan will be bumped up to the 3A division when realignment kicks in this fall. Enrollment didn’t increase, but the athletic program was moved up due to a new formula that took success in the Wells Fargo State Cup into consideration. The athletic program became the first one in the county to win the State Cup two years ago and finished as the runner-up last year.
“Stepping up to 3A is huge,” Gurley said. “We’re not going to have the (roster) numbers of 3A programs, because we’re not really a 3A program, so we’ll have to adjust to that level.”
The Cougars will play in a six-team 3A league that includes West Carteret, Swansboro, White Oak, Dixon and Richlands.
The matchup with West will be in the regular season finale.
“That is going to be fun,” Gurley said. “We’ve played East the last two years in the last game of the year, and that has been pretty cool. I’m excited about it.”
West Carteret
There have been many years where most teams in the 3A Coastal Conference begin the football season wondering who will finish in third place.
The top two spots were seemingly already settled with state powers Havelock and Jacksonville battling it out.
“If you go back to when Northside(-Jacksonville) was 2A, and then the next year they were in our conference, someone in our conference has been in the state championship nearly every season,” Barrow said. “It’s tough year in and year out in this league.”
A current Coastal team has played in a state final in seven of the past nine years with Havelock playing in the big game for three straight years (2011-2014) as well as 2017, Northside in 2016 and Jacksonville in 2019.
West hasn’t beaten Havelock since 2010 – that victory was only the second one over the Rams in school history – and defeated Jacksonville 24-19 on March 19 to create the highlight of this season. The Patriots hadn’t beaten the Cardinals since 2016 and dropped the last three in the rivalry by a combined 132-29 after giving up at least 35 points in each game.
The win over Jacksonville allowed West to finish as runner-up in the conference for the first time since 2014 with a 4-1 league mark. That was also the last season the Patriots lost just one conference game as they went 5-1.
“It meant a lot,” Barrow said. “That win got us in the playoffs, and getting in the playoffs this year was a big deal with the bracket cut in half. That win carried a lot of weight.”
The Patriots fell 17-0 to Northwood in the first round of the playoffs.
The Morehead City squad will play in a realigned six-team 3A conference in the fall, including Croatan, Swansboro, White Oak, Dixon and Richlands.
Barrow still has Havelock and Jacksonville on the nonconference slate.
“Financially, it just makes too much sense not to play them,” he said. “Havelock is our second-biggest gate behind East. They’re even bigger than Croatan. They really bring a crowd. And it’s proximity. There isn’t a ton of options around us. We don’t want to drive three hours for a nonconference game.”
The rest of the nonconference schedule will include West Craven, Farmville Central and East Carteret.
Looking at this spring’s records reveal a new league that could be wide open. Croatan went 7-2, followed by West (5-3), Richlands (3-2), Swansboro (2-4), Dixon (1-6) and White Oak (1-6).
“Over the years, our conference has changed a little, but it’s been pretty consistent since I’ve been here,” Barrow said. “And so this is an exciting change. It’s a brand-new look, and we appear to be pretty evenly matched. I think it’ll be competitive.”
West will enter next season missing its biggest producer on offense in C.J. Rocci (573 rushing yards, nine touchdowns, 268 receiving yards, two touchdowns) as well as its top two quarterbacks in Ethan McLaughlin (540 passing yards, four touchdowns) and Jaiden Rittenhouse (354 passing yards, four touchdowns).
Four receivers will return, including Spencer Maxwell (215 yards, two touchdowns), Shane Graves (169 yards, one touchdown), J.J. Montford (100 yards, two touchdowns) and Javaris Miller (53 yards). Those four also man the secondary.
Barrow is also expecting back four offensive linemen.
“We’re excited about the line,” he said. “It was good this year, and we think they can be really good next year.”
The Patriots are in line to return six starters on offense and seven on defense.
East Carteret
If any county coach is ready for a normal fall season, it’s B.J. Frazier.
East played six games in 22 days after quarantines by Richlands and Trask caused the Beaufort squad to play a game every four days to finish by the state-mandated April 9 final date of season. The Mariners went 4-2 in those six games.
“The kids asked me today if (the coaches) really stayed here (at the school) till 2:30, 3 o’clock in the morning after the games to break down film and have a game plan the next day,” Frazier said. “I told them those game plans didn’t come out of nowhere.”
Seven days between games will be a welcome change for the coaches but not the players after a spring season that saw the team often play two games a week.
“Oh, the kids loved it,” Frazier said. “They kept telling us how much they loved it. Playing games and hardly practicing? It doesn’t get any better than that for a player. I probably would have loved it too.”
The Mariners saw a huge improvement over the previous season, going from 3-9 to 6-3. A 2019 team made of mostly underclassmen was older, bigger and stronger. And most will be back next year.
Frazier expects seven starters back on offense and seven back on defense.
East should be loaded at the skill positions with quarterback Adam McIntosh and wide receiver Miguel Bassotto returning for their senior seasons and running back Jacob Nelson coming back for his junior campaign.
The trio continued to get better as the season went on and shined in the regular season finale 44-29 loss to Croatan and 60-40 first-round 1AA state playoff win over Hobbton.
In those two games, McIntosh threw for 575 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 195 yards and two touchdowns, Nelson had 264 rushing yards and three touchdowns and 164 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while Bassotto went for 197 receiving yards and a touchdown.
“It’s amazing to have them for another year,” Frazier said. “At the skill positions, we’ll be in really good shape. It’s really cool to see those guys develop. They are growing up fast – they had to after that first year when they took a beating. I can tell they are already ready for next season.”
The Mariners will play a nonconference schedule against 3A teams, including Swansboro, Croatan, White Oak and West Carteret with one slot still open. Due to the state’s new realignment formula, they will be moved up to 2A despite enrollment falling over the past decade.
East is the lone 2A team in a 1A conference that includes Northside-Pinetown, Pamlico, Southside, Jones Senior and Lejeune.
Northside (7-2) earned a 43-32 victory over Pamlico (5-3) last week in the second round of the 1A playoffs.
“Pamlico always has a lot of talent, and I’ve been impressed with Northside,” Frazier said. “Southside always does a good job. You can’t sleep on that conference.”
The Mariners will likely need to win the league to ensure they earn a playoff spot.
“It will be challenging,” Frazier said. “We’re in 2A now, which threw us for a loop, but we can’t do anything about it. We’ll be playing in the 2A playoffs now and that will be tough, but we have to get in first.”
