SWANSBORO — The West Carteret girls track and field team placed second at a 3A Coastal Conference meet held at Swansboro.
The Patriots scored 47 points to the host’s 103. Havelock also attended the meet and scored 7 points.
Courtney Tyndall, Grace Guilford, Sara Windsor and Alyssa Cooley each captured wins. Windsor bagged two first-place finishes, running the 1,600 meter in 6 minutes, 11.2 seconds and the 3,200 meter in 14:22.
Isabella Counts placed second in the 3,200 with a time of 14:44. She also placed third behind Windsor in the 1,600 with a 6:31.10 clocking.
West swept the sprints and distance runs at the meet from 200 meters to 3,200. Tyndall posted the top time, 1:04.64, in the 400-meter dash and Guilford won the 800 meter in 2:39.10. Ryan Germain placed right behind her with a 2:41.40 clocking.
Samantha Webb also placed well in the 100 and 200 meters, clocking times of 15.04 seconds and 32.14, respectively.
Cooley captured the last win in the field events, clearing 9 feet, 0 inches to win the pole vault. In the shot put, Ashlyn Lewis placed second with a 24-7 push.
The Patriots also performed well in the relay events, winning the 1,600 meter in 4:25.50.
The West boys team placed third in a tight three-way competition at the meet. Havelock clipped Swansboro with 69 points to 62, while West finished with 39.
Israel Long was the top competitor with a winning push of 38-8 in the shot put and a second-place toss of 108-5 in the discus. West had two on the shot put podium with Sasha Primin-Kane placing third with a 34-7 measurement.
There were no wins in the short sprints, but Jamarion Montford and Braxton Plisko came close. Montford clocked a second-place time of 24.14 in the 200 meters, and Plisko finished second in the 400 meter in 54.44. Montford also finished third in the long jump with a 17-9.5 leap and third in the triple jump with a 36-7.5 leap.
Finn Jones placed third in the 800 meter in 2:16.50, Josh Marson clocked a third-place time of 5:06.60 in the 1,600 meter, and Hunter Guthrie was the third-place runner in the 3,200 meter with a time of 11:41.20.
The Patriots got two more podium finishes in the relay events, placing second in the 400 meters in 46.94 and second in the 1,600 in 4:06.40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.