OCEAN — The long ball treated the Croatan boys basketball team well for another game on Wednesday in its 87-44 win over Northside-Pinetown.
The Cougars sank 12 three-pointers en route to their fifth straight win. The team has eclipsed 75 points in all five games and limited the opposition to an average of 40 points per game.
In 11 games so far this season, the Cougars (8-3 overall) have sunk 83 treys, shooting a solid 32 percent from the three-point line.
“The more shots we take, the more they’ll go in,” Croatan coach Scott McBride said. “The kids are having fun. They’re full of confidence. We still have a lot of work to do over the break, though, to get ready for conference.”
After the winter break, the Cougars will wrap up the nonconference part of their schedule with a trip to Southside (2-7) on Thursday, Jan. 5.
The following day, Croatan will host West Carteret (7-2) for the start of 3A Coastal Conference play. The Patriots are three-time defending league champ.
The Cougars led comfortably in the first half against Northside (4-7) but didn’t really find their stride until the second half, outscoring the visitors 50-22 over the final 16 minutes.
The offense went on runs of eight, seven and six points in the half, drawing on deep shots and carrying the energy onto the defensive side of the ball. Time after time, the Cougars dove for loose balls, forced jump balls and deflected passes out of bounds.
“We like to move the ball fast on offense so we can get back on defense quickly,” McBride said. “Those high-effort plays where guys are diving into the stands for balls and putting their bodies on the line only makes that better. It’s contagious, and it makes us tough to beat.”
Of the 12 three-pointers, seven came from Jaden Hilliard who led the game with 22 points. Trey Jones scored 20 while Max Cardona and Holden Martin each netted 12. Eleven players got in on the scoring for Croatan.
“It’s hard to set a lineup sometimes because we have a lot of guys who keep stepping up at different times,” McBride said.
Northside’s leading scorers were Tate Gibbs with 14 points and Griffin Johnson with nine. The Panthers only converted two three-pointers in the game and shot 3-for-7 at the foul line.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Northside........................... 7 14 8 15 - 44
Croatan............................ 17 20 20 30 - 87
NORTHSIDE (44) – Gibbs 14, Johnson 9, Vasant 7, Moore 6, Arthur 3, McBride 2, Moore 2, Squires 1.
CROATAN (87) – Hilliard 22, Jones 20, Cardona 12, Martin 12, Green 4, Lewis 4, Woody 4, S. Boyette 3, Hamrick 3, Clemens 2, Wilson 1.
