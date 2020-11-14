OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team will play only conference games this year due to the amended coronavirus pandemic schedule.
If the past is any indication, that could be a good thing.
The Cougars currently enjoy a 25-game winning streak in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. They’ve won back-to-back conference championships and haven’t dropped a league match since Oct. 3, 2017.
“I think we’ll be OK,” coach Lindsey Gurley said. “Dixon is always good. Trask, Pender, they’re always hanging around. I’m hoping we get great competition. It’s exciting to have those back-and-forth games.”
There hasn’t been much drama in the Cougars’ league matches over the past two seasons with the club dropping just one set in each season.
Of course, there wasn’t much back and forth in any of the team’s matches last year as Croatan won 19 games by straight sets on its way to a 21-3 record and a second consecutive visit to the third round of the 2A state playoffs.
One of the best classes in school history graduated from that team, including Annie McLean, Ally Roth, Savannah McAloon, Kelly Hagerty, and News-Times Player of the Year Gracie D’Amico.
“They are definitely missed, but I think last year’s juniors are happy to have a season and will show up,” Gurley said. “It’s been really scary for these seniors. They didn’t know if we would play. We’ve looked pretty good. I’m excited, and the girls are excited.”
Shelby Waltrip, Devon Statham, and Oliva O’Kane are among the leading seniors on this year’ squad.
“Shelby Waltrip was our starting setter last year and is a good all-around athlete,” Gurley said. “Devon is a top outside hitter. She’s a great player and has been looking good in the offseason. Olivia played right side as a junior and is more in the middle this year. She hasn’t skipped a beat. She will be a big threat for us.”
Sophomore Cammie Davis has also stood out in practices and will serve as the team’s libero.
Gurley, who is in her second year after serving as the longtime junior varsity coach, will also benefit from a few talented JV players. The junior varsity program enters the season with a remarkable 62-match winning streak going back to 2016.
She reported her players have been committed to the offseason program, which is quite an accomplishment considering the tenuous nature of the schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Since school started, they only come to school two days a week, so they leave and come back to practice those days. And the other days, they are home, then come to practice,” she said. “They are really off their regular schedule.”
The latest change to the season came Thursday afternoon when the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced student-athletes will be required to wear masks for all indoor sports.
“I honestly think we’ve gotten used to it,” Gurley said. “We’ve been in masks since June with workouts, so it’s the new norm right now.”
The unusual offseason also meant no visits to college summer camps nor scrimmages. And there won’t be any nonconference matches versus West Carteret, Swansboro, Jacksonville or New Bern, making for a differently prepared team for the first league match of the season Tuesday at home versus Lejeune.
“It’s tricky, because we haven’t had any game play,” Gurley said. “The lack of it makes me nervous, but I think we’ll be fine. It will take me seeing us versus an opponent to see what we need to work on. It’s been so long competing against each other, it will be nice to see some other faces besides our own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.