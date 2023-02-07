CARY — East Carteret teams finished in the top half of the 1A/2A swimming regional last week at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
The Mariners took eighth out of 27 teams in the girls meet and 10th out of 24 teams on the boys side.
The East girls scored 109 points to trail Nash Central and Manteo in a tie for fourth with 132 points apiece, Franklin Academy with 128 and Perquimans with 126.
Raleigh Charter won the meet with 488 points, followed by N.C. School of Science and Math and Voyager Academy in a tie for second with 159 apiece.
The East boys put up 69 points to trail North East Carolina in seventh with 93, followed by Greene Central with 84 and Camden with 72.
N.C. School of Science and Math took the meet with 400 points, followed by Raleigh Charter with 389, Eno River Academy with 190, Roanoke Rapids with 160, Franklin Academy with 151 and Washington with 116.
Maggie Muray led the way for the East girls with four top-six finishes.
She was runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute, 3.98 seconds and placed third in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:03.52.
Murray joined Emerald Dorsey, Kayla Foster and Jemma Campbell-Godfrey to pace the 400-yard freestyle relay team to a third-place time of 4:24.52, and teamed up with Andie Migliore, Kayla Foster and Dorsey in the 200-yard freestyle relay to push the squad to third in 1:56.72.
Migliore took 11th in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:18.49.
She linked up with Campbell-Godfrey, Foster and Dorsey in the 200-yard medley relay to give the team a 12th-place time of 2:29.09.
Dorsey ended up 15th in the 50-yard freestyle in 28.72.
Most of the points in the boys meet came via relays.
Wyatt Nowacek, Colin Haynes, Roger Hawryschuk and Liam Harding took eighth in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:14.72.
Nowacek, Hawryschuk, Harding and Bennett LoPiccolo finished ninth in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:05.96.
Nowacek, Hawryschuk, LoPiccolo and Haynes grabbed 11th in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:59.84.
Harding claimed 10th in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:05.36 and 11th in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.62.
Hawryschuk ended up 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.84.
