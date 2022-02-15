OCEAN — Navaya Zales has won a cross country state championship, 1,000-meter and 1,600-meter state titles, and was named the Most Outstanding Performer and brought home the Sportsmanship Award from the indoor track and field state meet.
And yet the highlight of her senior year is telling.
“Helping my team win the state championship, it was just really rewarding to see all these girls so happy and proud of themselves and see all their hard work pay off,” she said.
Zales, who transferred to Croatan from California midway through her junior year, scored 30 of her team’s 72.5 points on Saturday as the girls captured their first track and field state crown in school history.
She competed in four races, taking second in the 3,200 meters and was part of the 1,600-meter relay team that took second.
“I didn’t really know how that was going to go because I had tried running those four races together outside in a polar bear meet this season, and it hadn’t gone quite as well,” she said. “It tired me out and my times were a lot slower than usual, but it worked out this time.”
The day began with not only a gold medal, but a 3A state meet record with a time of 4 minutes, 59.99 seconds in the 1,600. T.C. Roberson’s Elise Wright held the previous mark of 5:00.71 in 2018.
“I didn’t think that was possible,” Zales said of the record. “I found out I broke it a few minutes after I finished. It helped raise my spirits and give me momentum in the meet. I thought it was some crazy time that I wouldn’t be able to touch until my junior year of college.”
Speaking of the next level, Zales has committed to run at East Carolina. Her college decision came down to ECU and UNC-Charlotte.
“I committed a month or two after the cross country championship,” said Zales, who is also a standout student with a 4.0 GPA. “They have a really good team and campus environment. I feel like I’m going into college with a decent amount of athletic experience.”
Next in her busy day at the 3A state meet came the 1,000 meters. She took that event by nearly six seconds, winning in 3:05.77.
“I was just trying to get to the next race,” she said. “I wasn’t really focused on places or times. I was going to have to go all out, and I was trusting that with the competition, I would be able to push myself to stay up front.”
Zales had beaten Caroline Murrell by nearly two seconds with her meet record in the 1,600, but the Northwood senior repaid the favor in the 3,200, setting a meet record with a time of 10:46.99 to finish ahead of Zales in 11:00.15.
“I was looking at her times from this season, and I was expecting her to have a really good race,” she said. “When I got on the track, I was going to play it by ear. I had started to get a little tired and I was concerned about the 3,200, but I placed where I was expected to place and I ran with the energy and strength I had left, and it worked out well.”
She wasn’t too far from a third gold medal in the 1,600-meter relay with West Carteret edging Croatan by less than seven-tenths of a second, 4:15.25 to 4:15.90, with the race coming down to anchor legs Grace Guilford of West and Zales.
“I ran against her a few times this season, and every time it’s been a good experience,” she said. “It was a very close race that pushed both of us. I could tell she won, but I could tell it wasn’t by a lot.”
Zales said she was then at an eight on a tired scale of 1-10 after running in the four events but felt she had enough adrenaline left to run another race had she been called on by her coaches.
“It just showed me that I can run four races,” she said. “What I did on Saturday, I would definitely do it again to help the team. I was very happy that not only did I meet my individual goals, but the team accomplishment was met. I proved I could do it, and I have a little more confidence in myself now.”
As if her day couldn’t have gotten any better, she ended it by being named the meet’s Most Outstanding Performer and also received the meet’s Sportsmanship Award.
It capped what has been a magical senior season thus far. In the fall, she became the first Croatan cross country runner to win a state title, taking the 3A meet in 18:12.
“I would have to say it’s surpassed my expectations,” she said. “I didn’t see my senior year going this way.”
She also has two conference championships and two regional titles in cross country.
Here are a few of Zales’ favorite things, as well as her ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items she would take with her on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
Favorite TV Show: “Scrubs.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Kid Cudi.
Favorite Song: “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kid Cudi.
Favorite Book: “Throne of Glass series” by Sarah J. Maas.
Favorite Athlete: Katelyn Tuohy.
Favorite Vacation: Hawaii.
Favorite Hobby: Riding horses.
Favorite Subject: Biology.
Favorite Quote: “Dreams are free. Goals have a cost.” – Usain Bolt.
Favorite Food: Pasta.
Favorite Drink: Apple juice.
Favorite Restaurant: Villa Capri.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: My first race when I realized running was a new passion.
Favorite Teacher: Ms. Diane.
Favorite Sport: Track and field.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: Meditate/visualize my race goal the day before a race.
Favorite Website/App: YouTube Music.
Favorite Follow on Social Media: Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans)
Ideal Dinner Guest List: Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Ryan Reynolds and Zendaya.
Ideal Group to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse: Sean Manning, Matthew Quispe, Tyrese Cone, Colten Rodriguez, Olivia Beck and coach Rico Quispe.
Items For A Deserted Island: Shovel, my dog, a tent, bow and arrow, a large water bottle.
