OCEAN — After the first four games of the season, patience is the name of the game for the Croatan boys soccer team.
The Cougars lost to Ashley 4-2 at home on Thursday, falling to 0-3-1 as they push through the experience turnover from a class of 10 seniors that graduated in the spring. The team was coming off a 5-0 loss to Laney on Tuesday.
Against Ashley (5-2), the Cougars made too many novice mistakes, hurting themselves with turnovers in the second half after holding the Screaming Eagles scoreless in the first.
“I thought we were fine in the first half,” Croatan coach Paul Slater said. “We made mistakes, but we were composed. In the second half, there’s a back and forth and then a few mistakes are made, and the heads drop.”
Ashley got on the scoreboard first with two quick goals from Josh Jernigan in the 45th and 51st minutes. Danny Metcalf cut the lead in half with a penalty kick in the 59th minute, only to have the visitors pull further ahead again with goals from Nick Cenatiempi and Brodie Deutsch.
Croatan’s Gavin Beaupre scored with five minutes and change left in the match off an assist from Jaden Hilliard to finish with the two-score final.
“We’re young,” Slater said. “We have some experience, but we also have a lot of inexperience. We’re trying to find the right balance and get better. It’s just going to take time.”
It doesn’t help that the program has a bulls-eye on its back after repeat state championship runs. The Cougars hoisted the 2A state title in spring 2021 and then reached the 3A east regional semifinal in fall 2021 before losing to Lee County in penalty kicks.
The recent graduating class anchored a two-season run that included 21 straight wins in conference play with two undefeated league championships and a combined 36-3-1 overall record.
“They didn’t all start, but they played a big role on this team,” Slater said. “Even our training is different right now. It’s not a good or bad thing, just different. This team will find its identity. Just need patience.”
If there’s a silver lining in the loss, the two goals are the most Croatan has put up in a game this season. Metcalf’s penalty kick was his first goal of the season. He’s the highest returning scorer from last season with nine goals and eight assists.
Slater was also happy with a handful of individual performances.
“I liked the work rate from Hunter (Poole),” Slater said. “He worked really hard for 80 minutes. Gavin (Beaupre) also did a good job, he and (Ryan) Berger kept things organized in the back.”
Croatan’s tough nonconference schedule – it has already faced four teams with a combined 14-4-5 record – will continue on Tuesday with a trip to Hoggard (6-0), followed by a home game with New Bern (0-6) on Thursday.
Here are results of the match:
Ashley.......................... 0 4 - 4
Croatan........................ 0 2 - 2
Scoring Summary
A – Jernigan, 45th minute.
A – Jernigan, 51st minute.
C – Metcalf (Penalty), 59th minute.
A – Centiempo, 64th minute.
A – Deutsch, 68th minute.
C – Beaupre (Hilliard assist), 75th minute.
