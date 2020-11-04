MOREHEAD CITY — Royal Blue continued a chilly evening of comebacks in the nightcap of the Big Rock Fall Baseball League.
After the Orange team overcame a 9-0 first inning deficit to win 11-10 versus Marlin Blue in the opener Monday night, Royal Blue erased an 8-0 deficit to defeat the Red squad 9-8.
“I figured we’d hit a little bit, but I was ready to call it a night after that first half inning,” joked Royal Blue coach Robby Lasater after having to endure unseasonably cold fall temperatures in the 40s. “But a win is a win.”
Royal Blue, which sports the best record in the league at 7-3, gave up eight runs in the top of the first inning and immediately answered in the bottom half of the frame with six. Gage Bohmuller and Lincoln Strump sparked the rally with RBI singles.
“That was an ugly first inning,” Lasater said. “I think it lasted 55 minutes. We got off to a bad start. We couldn’t make plays. If we make a play early in that inning, it probably goes different.”
Sam Hamlin tied it at 8-8 in the bottom of the second with a two-run double that scored Bryson Willis and Josh Mason. A wild pitch delivered Mason to the plate in the bottom of the fourth to provide the winning run.
The game ended after top of the fifth due to the two-hour limit rule.
Royal Blue received solid pitching in relief with Holden Hamlin and Brandon Conway each striking out three and walking none as both threw two innings of shutout ball.
Red dropped to 3-5-2 with its second straight loss.
The Red team took advantage of seven walks, four wild pitches and a two-RBI single from Jackson Sproul to jump out to the 8-0 lead midway through the first inning but was unable to plate another runner thereafter.
Big Rock Fall Baseball games are played each Monday and Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. Admission is fee. Concessions are served at the park.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK FALL BASEBALL
Team R H E
Red………...800 00x x - 8 4 1
R. Blue….…620 1xx x - 9 5 4
WP – Conway
LP – Ellingsworth
Red leading hitters: Williams 1-2, RBI, run; Sproul 1-2, 2 RBIs; Hoy 1-3, RBI, run; Norris 1-3;
R. Blue leading hitters: Bohmuller 2-3, RBI; Hamlin 1-3 (2B), 2 RBI; Conway 1-3, run; Strump 1-2, RBI.
