The last week of prep hoops was the most exciting thing in sports to happen in this county since basketball icon Michael Jordan paid a visit in June to fish in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
I can second my colleague J.J. Smith’s insights into the disbelief we felt when four teams advanced to the third round. That disbelief doubled on Saturday when West Carteret advanced to the regional final.
The regular season was an enjoyable one for all the reasons Smith pointed out in his column on Wednesday, but like he wrote, the ending really came out of nowhere.
Maybe it’s because of how recent East Carteret’s state championship boys run and strong girls play from the last half decade was, but it’s never a huge surprise to see East do well in hoops. Same with the Croatan girls team, which despite losing a lot of pieces from last season, has had a remarkably successful run over the last four years.
But West boys? This is a program that just won its first conference championship in 33 years two seasons ago. Fast forward three years and the Patriots were somehow a bucket away from playing for a ring.
They wound up falling short on Tuesday, but that’s OK. The run was an unbelievably fun one to watch, both in its quality of play and its improbability. We don’t get a lot of dunks in Carteret County basketball, for instance, and West provided a handful per game to entertain fans and eager sports reporters.
The run took on a new life when Gov. Roy Cooper eased crowd restrictions to appease the state’s frenzied football programs. The max crowd allowed went from 25 to 250, and just like that, basketball felt real again.
When I walked into the West gym on Saturday, I instantly got chills. Hearing the echoes of screams, whistles and sneaker squeaks bouncing off the walls made me feel like the old days had returned. The “Patriot Militia” was back in its rightful place, and there was even a visiting crowd.
Everywhere I looked were school alumni and ex-players, each taking time to congratulate the players, offer advice or take a photo. This season’s group, after all, produced one of the school’s top-five hoops seasons.
Between announcer Joe DeCampo’s booming voice calling out the action, the shrieks of cheerleaders and the clamor of the crowd, 250 easily felt like 2,500 after a regular season of games that resembled souped-up practices.
In the end, West’s season came to a heartbreaking conclusion, but it can’t take away from a fantastic season. It also provided everyone in that gym a much-needed sports booster headed into what appears to be the final stretch of COVID-19 affected sports.
Oh, and here’s one more note about the last game for each of our county hoops teams. Officiating played a role in three of them, as evidenced by the final free-throw statistics.
In the game with West and Northwood, West took 13 free throws to Northwood’s 35. With the Croatan girls against McMichael, Croatan took 15 shots from the foul line and McMichael 34. The East girls team took just 18, while its opponent Northside-Pinetown had 51.
That’s a combined 120-46 advantage for county team opponents in their finals games this season. Officiating is tough – I couldn’t do it, and neither could many – but that’s a tough discrepancy to swallow in your final game of a playoff run.
(Send comments or questions to zack@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @zacknally)
