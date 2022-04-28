OCEAN — The Croatan boys lacrosse team showed little rust from the holiday break Wednesday in a 14-8 triumph over Jacksonville.
The Cougars improved to 8-3 after playing their first game in 14 days.
“You just never know what you are going to get out of spring break,” Croatan coach George Benson said. “I was a little nervous, but we came out right out the gate and started strong.”
Croatan exploded for six goals in the first seven minutes to jump to a 6-0 advantage with 5:12 remaining in the first quarter.
Ethan Eifert scored twice on assists from Asher Denham and Matej Roth. Denham and Roth each scored with Roth also adding two more assists to finish with five assists on the night.
David Contreras and Drew Degeorge scored the other two goals as the Cougars effectively put the game out of reach midway through the first frame.
“The kids are playing well, especially with all these freshmen,” Benson said. “Offensively, we’re really starting to connect, making smarter decisions. We got a little soft there in the second quarter, but overall, I was happy. It was nice to be in control the whole game.”
The Cougars spread the wealth with eight players scoring, including six freshmen.
The offensive onslaught slowed down in the second quarter with each team scoring one goal apiece, but the home team picked it back up after halftime with a 6-2 advantage in the third quarter.
Graham Myers found the back of the net twice in the third on assists from Roth and Degeorge. Roth scored, as did Contreras and Nathaniel Sylvester. Brandon Giden rounded out the goals on a Myers assist.
Jacksonville made the final tally more respectable in the fourth by outscoring Croatan 4-1.
The Cardinals entered the game with a 5-1 mark in their last six contests after beginning the season 2-4. They fell to 7-6 on the year.
Logan Kennedy led the visitors with four goals, followed by Miles Parker with two, and Steven Huls and Isaac Briseno scored one apiece.
Croatan’s Jackson Griffing secured seven saves in goal.
The Cougars moved up to No. 3 in the 1A/2A/3A east RPI rankings with the win.
“I think this bodes well for us,” Benson said. “We’ll see where we are seeded. Hopefully we’ll get homefield advantage for a while. Who knows how far we’ll go?”
Orange (13-2) and First Flight (8-2) are the only teams ranked ahead of Croatan in the east. The Cougars entered the game with Jacksonville having lost two of their last three with both defeats coming against First Flight.
The Nighthawks earned a 15-4 win on April 1 and a 13-7 victory on April 13.
“I wouldn’t mind another crack at First Flight,” Benson said. “They are good. They’re older, more experienced, bigger. They can be a little intimidating. But you never know. We had them tied up through three quarters in the last one, so we learned some things.”
