Newspapers have never been more important or necessary.
And yet, they’ve never been scarcer, especially at the local level.
Tax increases or zoning decisions may not go viral nationally, but they have an outsized impact on the everyday lives of residents in small communities.
When local newspapers fail, small towns are often left without any news organization to watch over and report on the actions of elected officials.
Researchers at UNC’s School of Media and Journalism have spent the past few years collecting information on more than 9,000 local papers in a proprietary database. Their work can be found at usnewsdeserts.com.
The analysis found an unrelenting loss of newspapers and readers with troubling implications for thousands of communities.
The United States has lost almost 1,800 papers since 2004, including more than 60 dailies and 1,700 weeklies. Roughly half of the remaining 7,112 in the country – 1,283 dailies and 5,829 weeklies – are located in small and rural communities. The vast majority – around 5,500 – have a circulation of less than 15,000.
Print readers are disappearing even faster than print newspapers, and the pace appears to be accelerating. Over the past 15 years, total weekday circulation, which includes both dailies and weeklies, declined from 122 million to 73 million.
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of communities at risk of becoming isolated news deserts.
There are almost 200 of the 3,143 counties in the United States without any newspaper. An additional 1,449 counties, ranging in size from several hundred residents to more than a million, have only one newspaper, usually a weekly.
The residents of America’s emerging news deserts are often its most vulnerable citizens. They are generally poorer, older and less educated than the average American.
More than 500 newspapers have been closed or merged in rural communities since 2004. Most of these counties where newspapers closed have poverty rates significantly above the national average. Because of the isolated nature of these communities, there is little to fill the void when the paper closes.
And a less informed population is a population whose rights, and perhaps way of life, are in danger.
The watchdog nature and oversight provided by the fourth estate cannot be overstated, and the flow of information is crucial to the stability of a thriving democracy.
American Journalism Project Chief Executive Officer Sarabeth Berman reports that strong local journalism bolsters our democracy in several ways.
It creates trust.
People not only know the issues that are being covered, but they likely know the journalists covering them in their towns. They see them in their local grocery store, restaurant or church. Those are among the reasons that readers tend to trust local media more than the national media.
Strong local journalism also strengthens a community by providing a reliable flow of information. Citizens may not always like what they are reading, but they can know that journalists have been trained to hear all sides of a story, search out its truthfulness, focus on accuracy and publish corrections when mistakes are made.
Conversely, there’s no guarantee the information shared on social media from your friend or neighbor is reliable.
Local reporting also keeps people abreast of the life of their community and strengthens its fabric, creating social cohesion and a shared culture.
It's not always about hard news, a community needs to be informed about the spiritual and entertainment options offered.
We’d like to think we offer these things here.
On May 18, 1948, the first Carteret County News-Times was published.
For 75 years, the paper has sought to inform citizens and highlight the social goings on in the county.
In addition to covering the lighter side of life like sports, concerts and festivals, it seeks to give you information you can’t get anywhere else on town governments, education, health services, hurricane recovery, housing developments, the impact of the new interstate bypass and beach nourishment issues, just to name a few.
Its work has often proven vital to the community.
In 2011, the News-Times published stories about the state permitting the construction of a smelting facility at the Port of Morehead City, leading to opposition from community members who successfully pressured the Canadian company to abandon its scheme.
The smelting facility would have severely impacted Morehead City and Carteret County.
It was a perfect example of the power of local journalism.
A Pew Research Center study shows people who closely follow local news actively participate in the life of their communities.
And so, do yourself a favor and engage with local journalism, be informed and use that knowledge to participate in your communities.
Take advantage of it, because some in this country don’t enjoy this privilege.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.