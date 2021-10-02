NEWPORT — Croatan keeps rolling through the girls tennis season after an impressive 3-0 week.
Following an 8-1 win over West Carteret on Monday, the Cougars toughed out a 7-2 win over Swansboro on Tuesday and then blanked White Oak 9-0 on Thursday.
Croatan upped its unbeaten record to 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The club currently sports a 32-match winning streak in league play going back to the old 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference and is 49-5 overall in its last 54 matches.
“The one thing about these girls is they’ve earned it the old-fashioned way – they have really, really worked,” Croatan coach Jim Sheehan said.
The longtime coach pointed to just how much work his team has done. Before knowing the N.C. High School Athletic Association would move last season to the spring in a coronavirus pandemic-amended athletic schedule, Sheehan had the team report on its customary June 15 to begin offseason workouts.
“We just kept right on hitting and playing until the spring, and now we’ve turned right around and did it again this fall,” he said. “And so some of these girls have been on the court nonstop since the summer of 2020, and it shows. They’ve hit a lot more tennis balls than their opponents, that is for sure.”
The Cougars lost two games in a match for just the second time this season on Tuesday with the 7-2 win over Swansboro (5-7 overall, 3-4 league).
Grace Meyer outlasted Annabelle Henderson 6-0, 4-6, 10-7 in No. 1 singles.
The other matches were far less dramatic.
Marissa Falcone at No. 5 and Gentry Straub at No. 6 swept their respective opponents in 6-0, 6-0 affairs.
Grace Blair beat Mia Lucero 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 3 singles match, and Tayla Stathem defeated Carolena Gongora 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4.
Arianna Cope, who was filling in for Meyer at No. 1, joined the rest of the top six in sweeping every singles match against White Oak.
“Grace was out of town, so Arianna played No. 1, and she played great,” Sheehan said. “We are so deep. We have a number of kids that could play No. 1 on just about any other team, and all of them will be back next year.”
Croatan will next put its undefeated mark on the line Tuesday at Dixon, which is tied with West Carteret for second in the conference with each sporting 5-2 league records. The Cougars won the first matchup 8-1 on Sept. 16.
“That is a big match,” Sheehan said. “We played pretty well against them the last time.”
Here are results of the matches:
Croatan 9, White Oak 0
Singles
No. 1: Arianna Cope (C) def. Milinna Sok (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Tayla Stathem (C) def. Arianna Avila (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Grace Blair (C) def. Erica Dailey (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Liz Hernandez-Lopez (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Olivia Fails (C) def. Samata Sok (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Madeline Honaker (C) def. Victoria Hernandez (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Marissa Falcone/Gentry Straub (C) def. Milinna Sok/Arianna Avila (WO), 8-0.
No. 2: Haley Hartman/Laura Phillips (C) def. Erica Dailey/Liz Hernandez-Lopez (WO), 8-2.
No. 3: Jill Chapman/Kara Marsh (C) def. Solome Solin/Kaylyn Pageot (WO), 8-0.
------------------
Croatan 7, Swansboro 2
Singles
No. 1: Grace Meyer (C) def. Annabelle Henderson (S), 6-0, 4-6, 10-7.
No. 2: Joelle Wagner (S) def. Arianna Cope (C), 1-6, 6-3, 10-6.
No. 3: Grace Blair (C) def. Mia Lucero (S), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4: Tayla Stathem (C) def. Carolena Gongora (S), 6-2, 6-0.
No. 5: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Peyton Eckert (S), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Gentry Straub (C) def. Claire Bamber (S), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Annabelle Henderson/Joelle Wagner (S) def. Grace Meyer/Grace Blair (C), 9-7.
No. 2: Arianna Cope/Tayla Stathem (C) def. Carolena Gongora/Peyton Eckert (S), 8-1.
No. 3: Haley Hartman/Olivia Falls (C) def. Mia Lucero/Claire Bamber (S), 8-1.
