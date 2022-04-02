MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret softball team moved to 2-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference on Tuesday with a 9-7 win over Dixon.
The Patriots (5-3 overall) had two big innings to lead 9-4 after six innings and held the Bulldogs (6-4 overall) to three runs in the top of the seventh for their third straight win.
Zoe Sabourin had a solid night at the plate for West, hitting 3-for-4 with a two-RBI double to help the Patriots finish with a slight 11-9 edge over Dixon at the plate. Saylor Gray and Hydee Kugler both got two hits and drove in a pair of runs. Gray scored three runs and Kugler two.
Hannah Mosley hit a double and stole a base, while Mackenzie Burroughs stole two.
The top hitter for Dixon was Alivia Nokes who hit 2-for-4 with a three-run homer.
Neither team’s pitchers had outstanding nights with a combined 13 earned runs allowed. West’s Kiersten Margoupis struck out one batter and walked two in seven full innings. Hannah Oakes also pitched a full game for the Bulldogs, striking out two and walking four.
The Patriots will travel to Swansboro on Tuesday for their next conference matchup. The Pirates (8-2) have the best overall record among conference teams.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY SOFTBALL
Team R H E
Dixon….…...................100 030 3 - 7 9 1
W. Carteret................004 014 x - 9 11 3
WP – Margoupis
LP – Oakes
Dixon leading hitters: Cassidy 2-4, 2 RBIs; Nokes 2-4 (HR), 3 RBIs, run; Beckett 2-4 (2B), RBI, 2 runs; Atienza 1-3, 2 runs; Silance 1-3, run; Jones 1-3.
West Carteret leading hitters: Sabourin 3-4 (2B), 2 RBIs; Gray 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Kugler 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Burroughs 1-3, run; Juarez 1-4, RBI, Margoupis 1-4; Mosley 1-4, run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.