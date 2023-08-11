OCEAN — The Croatan boys lost its top runner from the first cross country state champion in county history but bring back its next six.
The Cougars won the 3A state meet by six points over powerhouse North Lincoln with an unusual performance.
They didn’t have a runner finish in the top 10 but still held on for a 143 to 149 victory.
Perhaps even more odd, the Knights had a better overall time (1:28.05.69 to 1:28:06.19) and average time (17:37.14 to 17:37.24).
Andy Bulfer, now in his fourth season as coach, believes it will likely come down to those two teams again, and Orange will also be in the mix.
“(Orange) has the individual state champion and three freshmen back with their entire top seven back,” he said. “That makes them a little bit dangerous. There are probably three or four teams that have a legitimate shot, but I still look forward to the opportunity.”
James Wallace and Tyrese Cone gave Croatan its top finishers at the state meet, taking 10th and 11th, respectively, in 16 minutes, 55 seconds and 16:56.
Wallace became the cross country program’s first Division I signee in five years when he committed to High Point.
Trey Austin timed in at 17:51 to place 38th and Noah Guerrero clocked in at 18:18 to finish 64th. Matthew Quispe placed 47th in 18:04.
“Tyrese is in great shape,” Bulfer said. “Noah went to California all summer and he ran hard all summer. Matthew looks really good too.”
Cooper Stephens took 158th in 20:54 and Ashton Kirkwood claimed 170th in 23:31.
The Cougars also benefit from two transfers in Drew Wahlgren, from a military base in South Korea, and Seth Nelson, from West Carteret.
“I’ve been impressed with both of them,” Bulfer said.
Croatan won its third regional in a row last year and its eighth straight conference title.
The girls captured their 10th straight league crown. They were the runner-up at the regional and eighth in the state.
“We’re definitely going to be competitive again,” Rico Quispe said as he enters his fourth year as coach. “We should be good in conference, and at regional, we have to look out for First Flight.”
Three of the top seven graduated.
Ashley Kirkwood gave the team its top finisher in the 117-runner regional meet with a 14th-place time of 20:48. Audrey Kirkwood placed 19th in 21:04 and Kennedy Zaiden finished 34th in 22:02.
“It hurts losing them but our girls are stepping up,” Quispe said.
The coach is hoping a pair of freshmen, Maisy Stephens and Joli Rossi, will help fill those spots.
“They are some good pickups” Quispe said of the Broad Creek Middle School runners. “They will help us.”
Four return, including Tessa McFarland, who took 17th in 21:00 at the regional.
Kayla Hunt claimed 22nd in 21:15, followed by Cameran Ladd in 23rd in 21:16. Emilie Hayes took the 29th spot in 21:30.
“Cameran has really improved,” Quispe said. “I think she is our No. 1 runner right now. We’re excited to see how she does. She picked it up last year in outdoor track and keeps getting better.”
Croatan will start the season Wednesday at Fort Macon versus West Carteret, White Oak, South Central, Northern Nash.
