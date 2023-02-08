RICHLANDS — There was good news and bad news about the West Carteret girls basketball team’s road game at Richlands on Tuesday.
The good news was the Patriots (10-10 overall) defeated the Wildcats 48-28 to move to 6-3 in the 3A Coastal Conference.
The bad news was Swansboro beat Croatan and improved to 7-2 in league play, likely wrapping up the program’s second conference title in three years.
West will host Dixon (8-12 overall) on Thursday, but it will also have to hope Swansboro loses at White Oak (2-17) in order to have a chance at tying for the conference title. The Patriots were the league champ last season.
Richlands moved to 11-9 overall and 5-4 in the conference with the loss. It is tied with Croatan for third place in the standings.
The win over the Wildcats avenged a 51-49 loss at home to them last Thursday. The Patriots only led the game 18-15 at halftime before outscoring the home team 21-8 in the third quarter to put it on ice.
There was no further scoring information available from the game.
