NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team moved to 3-0 overall on Wednesday with an 8-1 victory over East Carteret.
The Mariners were the “home” team, but both squads were on their home court at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport. The Cougars went 5-1 in singles and won all three doubles sets to best the Mariners (0-2).
The two teams will play again at Fort Benjamin Park on Sept. 26.
Two of the singles matchups came down to tiebreaker sets. At No. 2, Croatan’s Grace Blair bested Reagan Majors 6-4, 2-6, 10-2, and at No. 4, East’s Kate Wolf beat Haley Hartman 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 for her team’s lone win.
In doubles, the closest matchup came at No. 2, where Croatan’s Marissa Falcone and Hartman teamed up for a 9-7 win over Linden Campbell-Godfrey and Wolf.
Croatan will be at Jacksonville (1-1) on Monday. East will play at Swansboro on Wednesday in a rematch from a 5-4 loss to the Pirates (2-1) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 8, East Carteret 1
Singles
No. 1: Ariana Cope (C) def. Zoey Morris (EC), 6-2, 6-2.
No. 2: Grace Blair (C) def. Reagan Majors (EC), 6-4, 2-6 (10-2).
No. 3: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Linden Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 6-4, 6-1.
No. 4: Kate Wolf (EC) def. Haley Hartman (C), 3-6, 6-3 (10-5).
No. 5: Tayla Statham (C) def. Gemma Campbell-Godfrey (EC), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 6: Olivia Fails (C) def. Kayla Foster (EC), 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1: Cope/Blair (C) def. Morris/Majors (EC), 8-2.
No. 2: Falcone/Hartman (C) def. L. Campbell-Godfrey/Wolf (EC), 9-7.
No. 3: Statham/Fails (C) def. J. Campbell-Godfrey/Foster (EC), 6-1, 6-2.
